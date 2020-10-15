While I’m not yet old enough to vote, I encourage all of you who can, to vote to reelect Sen. Shenna Bellows.

I first met Sen. Bellows two years ago when I was a sophomore in high school. I am interested in politics and reached out to inquire about a job shadow opportunity. Her response was quick and her enthusiasm to show me around the State House was contagious. This was my first glimpse into the care she has for her constituents and the passion that drives her to make a difference in the lives of the people she represents.

At a time when so many in my generation are disillusioned with politics and politicians, Sen. Bellows models a different kind of leadership — the kind that reminds us all that no matter who we are or where we’re from, we have a role to play in creating a better future.

Sam Sheaffer

Hallowell

