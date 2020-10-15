I encourage voters who live in Winslow and the southern part of Benton to vote for Ray Caron for the Maine House of Representatives, District 17.
Ray has good experience because he has been a member of the Winslow Town Council for 12 years and has done a good job of representing the people of Winslow. He puts a lot of thought into the way that he votes and engages in good discussion with other members of the town council, as did his sister, Catherine Nadeau, before she was elected to the Legislature.
Caron wants to keep taxes as low as possible at both the state and municipal level. He does want the state to increase funding for schools at the municipal level. Ray tries to be fair to everybody. Ray will do very well at representing all residents of District 17, not just Democrats.
Elery Keene
Winslow
