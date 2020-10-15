I do not expect this to be printed but if one reads it and I reach one person I’ve done my job. How can any Christian voter do anything but vote for our current president? The Democratic Party stands completely and totally against the words of God.
Abortion is in the Bible. Gay marriage can be seen in the Bible. Those of you claiming to be Christians (including church leaders) fool no one by accepting the things that God stands against. Judgment Day isn’t far away and may God have mercy on you if you have supported this evil in this country.
God bless those who know the truth and God have mercy on those who don’t. God never changes, the Bible is the proven word of God. Brush up people. Men do not change the word of God.
Kimberly Smith
Livermore Falls
-
-
-
-
-
