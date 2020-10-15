WATERVILLE — A $101 million Harold Alfond Foundation grant to Colby College will help support downtown’s economic revitalization efforts as well as development of the $200 million athletics and recreation center on campus named for Alfond, Colby President David A. Greene announced Thursday.

The Colby grant is part of $500 million the Alfond Foundation has awarded to Maine institutions.

Greene said Thursday in a phone interview that $80 million of the $101 million Colby grant will be used for the Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center on the Mayflower Hill campus which is the most advanced D-III athletics and recreation center in the country. Of the $101 million grant, $21 million will be used for ongoing revitalization efforts in downtown Waterville that add to $84 million worth of investments Colby has made in the heart of the city.

Those investments include the $25.5 million Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons which houses some 200 students and staff and the $26 million Lockwood Hotel currently under construction and temporarily housing another 100 students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the future $18-$20 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center is slated to break ground next spring in the former Center building on Main Street and a $6.5 million Arts Collaborative is scheduled to be opened next year across Main Street from the hotel.

The Alfond Foundation has invested in those revitalization efforts since Greene several years ago met regularly with city leaders, businesses and arts advocates to help determine what the city needed to grow and thrive, support and enhance arts and cultural offerings and draw more people to the downtown to live, work and recreate.

In 2014, the Alfond Foundation, headed up by Greg Powell, announced a $10 million startup grant that was matched by Colby, and that was the beginning of the downtown revitalization efforts. Afterward, others, including downtown businessman Bill Mitchell, Colby alumnus Justin DePre and his family, Matt Hancock, the Hathaway Creative Center and other entities invested in downtown buildings and projects.

“Having a sustainable partner like the Harold Alfond Foundation makes all the difference in the world,” Greene said Thursday. “They’ve been spectacular. Greg Powell is amazing. He is a force for good in the world. He carries on such a great family tradition. He really feels the responsibility of carrying out Harold Alfond’s wishes and goals, and he does it beautifully.”

Greene said Alfond and his wife, Dorothy “Bibby” Levine Alfond, loved Waterville and Colby and were supportive of athletics and children, and he thinks they would be pleased with the projects that have been launched.

“I think they would both be incredibly proud,” he said.

The Alfonds — Dorothy was a member of the Colby Class of 1938 — began their legacy to the college with a gift in 1955 to Colby’s first ice rink, according to a Colby news release. That gift positioned Colby for competitive success and led to the college’s being a founding member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

“Created in 1950, the Foundation furthers the philanthropic legacy of Harold Alfond, founder of Dexter Shoe Company,” it says.

The Foundation, it says, continues the Alfonds’ commitment to the state, Waterville and Colby. Dozens of Alfond and Levine family members attended Colby over the last century and Harold Alfond received an honorary doctorate in 1980 from Colby.

“The Harold Alfond Foundation and the Alfond family have made an indelible mark, not only on Colby but on this region and the entire state of Maine,” Greene says in the release. “What I love most about the Foundation’s philanthropy is how it directly benefits the people of Maine while at the same time fostering connections between the grantees and their communities. That is certainly true at Colby, where the people of this area will experience the long-lasting impact as the downtown revitalization efforts come fully to fruition and as we are able to welcome our community into the beautiful Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center.”

The Alfond funding also is a major part of Colby’s “Dare Northward” campaign, the largest such campaign in liberal arts college history, according to Colby. Nearly $555 million has been raised of the $750 million goal.

