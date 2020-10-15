No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players.

The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5.

The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.

Cincinnati is next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at No. 17 SMU.

Overall, it is the fifth major college game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled, and the fourth since Sunday. The Southeastern Conference has called off two games, including LSU at No. 10 Florida, the first postponements in the league since it began Sept. 26.

The number of games involving FBS teams to be postponed and canceled since Aug. 26 is now 30.

Tulsa has had three games postponed, including its opener against Oklahoma State, which it was able to make up. The Golden Hurricane have played only twice this season.

WEST VIRGINIA: Four games into the college season, West Virginia will finally welcome thousands of people to a home football game. Kansas plans to have coach Les Miles there, too.

Miles announced last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined at his home. In a video Sunday, Miles said his health was good and “I can’t wait to get back to our players and our coaches as soon as it is safe to do so.”

On Wednesday, Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said Miles was expected to be at Saturday’s game “as long as things stay on track.”

Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot said Miles is popular among his players, “so it has kind of motivated them to make sure that while he’s away, that they stay the course and continue to prepare for West Virginia.”

The Mountaineers (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) are allowing up to 15,000 fans, or 25% of the stadium capacity, when they welcome the Jayhawks (0-3, 0-2).

In two previous home games, only the families of players and coaches were allowed to attend.

