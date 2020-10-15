As a lifelong Mainer who was educated and has worked in agriculture my whole life, I would like to endorse Sen. Scott Cyrway for reelection.

Scott has been a committed supporter of all matters that benefit Maine’s crucial agriculture businesses. He has been an outspoken voice in the Maine Senate, and has worked in a bipartisan fashion to make life better for his constituency.

With Scott representing you in Augusta, you know you have a proponent of lower taxes, a strong economy and law enforcement. Please reelect Sen. Scott Cyrway.

Mike Cushing
president
Maine Harness Horsemens Association

Farmington

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles