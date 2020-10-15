As a lifelong Mainer who was educated and has worked in agriculture my whole life, I would like to endorse Sen. Scott Cyrway for reelection.
Scott has been a committed supporter of all matters that benefit Maine’s crucial agriculture businesses. He has been an outspoken voice in the Maine Senate, and has worked in a bipartisan fashion to make life better for his constituency.
With Scott representing you in Augusta, you know you have a proponent of lower taxes, a strong economy and law enforcement. Please reelect Sen. Scott Cyrway.
Mike Cushing
president
Maine Harness Horsemens Association
Farmington
