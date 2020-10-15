Two years ago I wrote a letter in support of Matt Pouliot for state Senate speaking about how much help he was in resolving a serious problem in the community. This year, I’m writing because I’ve kept up with his work at the State House and in the community and I’m more strongly in support of his election than ever.

This year, I’ll be voting to reelect Matt Pouliot and I ask that you join me in doing so. He is an outstanding senator for our area, working hard to keep up with constituents’ concerns and to communicate with us about what’s going on locally and in the state.

He rises above the partisan bickering to actually find solutions and get things done — something very refreshing to see from an elected official nowadays.

Thank you, Sen. Pouliot. I look forward to casting my vote for you again this fall.

Lorana Laliberte

Sidney

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »