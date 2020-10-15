I grew up in Skowhegan, the hometown of the legendary Margaret Chase Smith. In 1950, Sen. Smith courageously stood up to McCarthyism in her “Declaration of Conscience” speech.

I used to vote for Susan Collins but she has failed the Margaret Chase Smith test. Collins has enabled a president who is an environmental arsonist and who is complicit in over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths through his negligence and indifference. Collins voted against impeachment and suggested that Trump had learned his lesson.

Sara Gideon is our Margaret Chase Smith. Sara brought Republicans and Democrats together putting protections in place for pre-existing conditions, cracking down on the price of prescription drugs and expanding health care to rural Maine. Sara has delivered tax relief and passed aggressive laws to combat climate change.

Unlike Trump, we have learned our lesson. I have already voted for Sara through early voting. I urge you to vote for Sara Gideon.

 

William LaCasse

Scarborough

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles