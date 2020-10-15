I grew up in Skowhegan, the hometown of the legendary Margaret Chase Smith. In 1950, Sen. Smith courageously stood up to McCarthyism in her “Declaration of Conscience” speech.
I used to vote for Susan Collins but she has failed the Margaret Chase Smith test. Collins has enabled a president who is an environmental arsonist and who is complicit in over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths through his negligence and indifference. Collins voted against impeachment and suggested that Trump had learned his lesson.
Sara Gideon is our Margaret Chase Smith. Sara brought Republicans and Democrats together putting protections in place for pre-existing conditions, cracking down on the price of prescription drugs and expanding health care to rural Maine. Sara has delivered tax relief and passed aggressive laws to combat climate change.
Unlike Trump, we have learned our lesson. I have already voted for Sara through early voting. I urge you to vote for Sara Gideon.
William LaCasse
Scarborough
