READFIELD — Addie Watson continued her hot start to the season, scoring her ninth goal in four games to help the Maranacook girls soccer team edge Lewiston 1-0 on Thursday.

Watson scored in the 52nd minute for the Black Bears (4-0-0), with Kate Mohlar adding an assist. Natalie Whitten made nine saves.

Gemma Landry had 16 saves for the Blue Devils (4-0-2).

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 8, VALLEY 0: Kaden Pillsbury scored three goals and brother Kenyon Pillsbury added two to lead Mt. Abram in Bingham.

Morgan Thibodeau, Cam Walters and Marty Kelley also scored for Mt. Abram (4-0-1) while Thibodeau added three assists.

Sam Mason made 14 saves in net for Valley (0-1-0).

