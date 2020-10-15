READFIELD —  Addie Watson continued her hot start to the season, scoring her ninth goal in four games to help the Maranacook girls soccer team edge Lewiston 1-0 on Thursday.

Watson scored in the 52nd minute for the Black Bears (4-0-0), with Kate Mohlar adding an assist. Natalie Whitten made nine saves.

Gemma Landry had 16 saves for the Blue Devils (4-0-2).

 

BOYS SOCCER

 

MT. ABRAM 8, VALLEY 0: Kaden Pillsbury scored three goals and brother Kenyon Pillsbury added two to lead Mt. Abram in Bingham.

Morgan Thibodeau, Cam Walters and Marty Kelley also scored for Mt. Abram (4-0-1) while Thibodeau added three assists.

Sam Mason made 14 saves in net for Valley (0-1-0).

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
kennebec journal, morning sentinel

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles