On Sept. 26, the Lovejoy Pond Improvement Association participated and completed its Watershed Survey with 30 Mile River Watershed Association, in cooperation with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Maine at Farmington, according to a news release from Rich Polsinello, president, Lovejoy Pond Improvement Association.

The purpose of the survey was to identify and document potential sources of pollution from erosion on Lovejoy Pond. Erosion and runoff are the largest sources of pollution and degradation of water quality to lakes and ponds in Maine. Watershed Surveys have a proven track record in identifying areas of erosion where polluted run-off can enter the pond and degrade water quality, and then working with the land owners fix the erosion problems. Lovejoy Pond is on the DEP’s list of “threatened” lakes because of its risk of declining water quality, according to the release.

The survey fieldwork was done by teams of trained volunteers, headed by technical experts, who conducted the survey on foot and by car, with cooperation and participation by land owners in Fayette, Wayne and Readfield. The data collected will be used to assess potential threats to Lovejoy Pond and recommend to fix any problems. The completed survey report is expected by spring.

