Officials from the Maine Principals’ Association will have their first meeting with state officials Friday to begin discussions on the high school winter season.

MPA executive director Mike Burnham said they will meet with representatives from the office of Gov. Janet Mills, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Maine School Superintendents Association, the Maine School Board Association and the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association on Friday.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be part of the conversation when looking at winter activities,” said Burnham. “And we’re talking music, speech and debate, drama and all of the athletics that take place in the winter.”

The conversation will likely focus on when it will be safe to return to play in the winter during the coronavirus pandemic. Burnham said all sports will follow the “return to play” guidelines that were established between the MPA and state officials in the fall.

“We had to develop those guidelines in the fall,” said Burnham. “Now the conversation is about when we’re able to start those (winter) programs following the guidelines that were developed.”

Currently, the state’s community sports guidelines do not allow for indoor games between teams in moderate and high risk activities such as basketball, ice hockey, team swimming, competitive cheering, wrestling and running events where physical distance cannot be maintained (such as track). These are all sports sponsored by the MPA during the winter.

The MPA’s individual winter sports committees have already been meeting to come up with COVID-19 safety protocols, similar to those drawn up by fall sports committees.

The MPA has already delayed the state of the girls’ ice hockey season, traditionally the first in Maine to practice and play games, to Nov. 16.

The start of the fall season was twice delayed, finally opening on Sept. 14 with preseason practices. Tackle football and volleyball, the only indoor fall sport, were prohibited this fall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: