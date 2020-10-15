OAKLAND – Linda McKeage Paradis, 73, passed away Monday morning October 12, 2020, peacefully at her home with loved ones around her. Linda was on hospice care at the time of her passing.

Linda was born March 21, 1947, in Colebrook, N.H. A daughter of the Lyman and Blanche Reynolds McKeage.

She attended Apostolic Bible Institute, and graduated valedictorian. Linda enjoyed waitressing with her sisters and the HoJo crew for years. Linda was a Senior Director of Sales and Marketing in “Home Interior” for 35 years and was crowned Miss Maine for highest sales for several years. Linda was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother.

Linda was a very strong Christian based woman and was a member of the New Beginnings Church in Waterville. Linda was a strong, determined, kind and independent woman. She became the matriarch of the family after her mothers’ passing. One of her passions was creating and hosting our families Thanksgiving dinners for many decades. Linda loved cooking, especially making biscuits and doughboys with her sons, nieces, nephews and granddaughter. Her hobbies included playing cards and the train game with friends and family. Linda was a family orientated woman and was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Linda was predeceased by her father, Lyman McKeage; mother, Blanche McKeage; and sister, Rachel McKeage.

She is survived by her husband Eugene Paradis; her two sons, Timothy Landry and his wife Laurie, and Michael Landry and his wife Zoe; granddaughter Ashley Bubar and her husband Corey; great granddaughter Kinsley Mae; her siblings Dennis Sr. (Nina) Sweatt, Jennie (Dave) Wentworth, Lyman Jr. (Stephanie) McKeage, Lea Rae (Charlie) Stewart, David Sr. (Debbie) McKeage, Donna Thing and Luke McKeage; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful girls at hospice, her sister- in-law Dianna Wyman and to her sisters Lea Rae and Donna who provided invaluable around the clock care.

There will be a private service at New Beginnings Church of God at a later date.

