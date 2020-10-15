WINTHROP – Lucien R. Robitaille, 70, of Winthrop, died Thursday October 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Lewiston August 31, 1950, the son of Romeo and Therese (Beaudoin) Robitaille.

Lou was a jack of all trades throughout his life whether it be roofing, electrician work, construction or truck driving. Lou enjoyed fishing and hunting but mostly spending time with his family and friends. Lou had a wonderful sense of humor and could brighten any room with his smile and laugh, something that will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but never forgotten.

Mr. Robitaille is survived by his wife, Diana (Cutler) Robitaille; his son Matthew Robitaille of Winthrop; his daughter, Rebecca Therese Thomas and her husband, Christopher of Norway; his brothers, Norman Robitaille, of Sabattus and Don Robitaille and his wife, Carol of Lewiston; his sisters, Louise Fortin, of Leeds and Jane Robichaud, of Florida and his grandchildren, Kloe-Alia and Kayden Thomas.

A service will be held at the Niches of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive in Augusta, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 12 Noon.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

