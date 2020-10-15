WINSLOW – Chris Earl Mason, 47, passed away suddenly on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020, in Waterville.

Chris was born in Augusta, Maine, on December 24, 1972, the son of Richard E. Mason and Shirley Raddatz (Love). He attended school in Evergreen Park, Ill., and graduated in 1991.

He worked in housekeeping at Little Co. Of Mary Hospital, Evergreen Park, Ill., Barraco’s Pizza also in Evergreen Park and drove truck for The Show Dept. In Chicago, Ill.

Chris loved to explore the woods and collected many unique rocks he found.

He also loved music, playing his guitar and writing songs. He shared his love of music with his twin sons James and Ronnie. He loved spending time with his good friend Rick Cochran.

He was predeceased by his biological father, Richard E. Mason, his beloved grandparents, Frank Love and Bertha Love (McCaslin), and his pet dogs, Dio and Kudo.

He is survived by his sons James and Ronnie Mason, his mother Shirley Raddatz, his stepfather James Raddatz, his special uncle, Brian Love and many other uncles, aunts and cousins.

A Celebration of life with family and close friends will be held at a later date.

