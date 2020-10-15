AUGUSTA – Eugene Aubrey Mansir, 81, of Pittston, passed away peacefully with his daughters at his side on January 14, 2020, after a long fight with cancer at Augusta Hospice Care.

Eugene was born on October 15, 1938, in Gardiner to Edward W and Hazel M (Bowley) Mansir. He was a graduate of Gardiner Area High School and a long-term member of the Gardiner Elks Club.

Eugene enjoyed being a truck driver for many years, gardening, cutting his own firewood, family gatherings and his many dogs. While in High School he worked at Harriman and Black Grocers in Gardiner. He then began his long truck driving career with Lipman Poultry in Augusta. Over the next years he drove trucks for American Thread and Nelson Freightways before buying his own truck and going over the road for many years. After selling his truck he worked as a driver for Ryder Trucking until retiring and then worked part time for NRF Distributors and Kirschner’s.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Tibbetts) Mansir of Pittston; daughter, Norma Beaulieu and husband Richard of Pittston, Pamela Beaulieu and husband Mark of Wells; granddaughter, Jessica Beaulieu Mallar and husband Derrick of Saco, grandson, Andrew Beaulieu and wife Emily of Somerville MA. Trevor Beaulieu of Pittston, Desiree Beaulieu of Norridgewock; greatgrandchildren, Kiana, Mason, Ryder and Brayden. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Eugene was predeceased by his parents; two sisters; six brothers; and son, Dale E. Mansir Per the wishes of the family, a committal service will be held privately on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Pittston. Due to Covid-19 the family asks that masks be worn.

Guest Book