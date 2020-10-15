AUGUSTA – Thomas William (Todorowski) Dodge, 79, passed away October 7, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born February 19, 1941 in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Clarence E. and Josephine (Rocha) Dodge.

He attended schools in Rhode Island, graduating from Mt. Pleasant class of 1958. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He was employed as a welder by EB Connecticut, then was self-employed in the jewelry industry for many years. On September 1, 1962, he married Marie Batista in Providence, Rhode Island.

Thomas was a member of the Corpus Christi parish and had a deep devotion to his faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family, in which he was very proud of. He was a skilled carpenter and craftsman and loved working with his hands. He built the family home and helped his children build their homes. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. Many wonderful family memories were made camping, boating, spending time at the ocean , long drives and surprise road trips to fun places, and just being with his family. He had a warm smile and wonderful sense of humor and was famous for his pranks. His family will miss him dearly but will never forget the memories made or the lessons in life that he taught us.

He is survived by his wife, Marie (Batista) Dodge of Waterville; three daughters, Christine Samuels and partner Mark Sherriff of Skowhegan, Donna Baker and husband Leo Jr., Lisa (Dodge) Houghton of Canaan; two sons, Thomas Dodge of Canaan, John Dodge and wife Lisa of Canaan; two brothers, Robert Dodge and wife Paula of Fall River, Mass., Jim Dodge and wife Nancy of Skowhegan; two sisters, Heidi Dodge of Harwich, Mass., Jackie Bennett of West Warwick, R.I.; sister-in-law, Grace Perry of Ridgecrest, Cailf.; four granddaughters, Desiree Davis and husband Matthew of Skowhegan, Tiffany Gordon and partner Chad Keene of Salem, N.H., Emilie Dodge of Skowhegan, Maria Dodge of Canaan; eight grandsons, Daniel Gordon of Canaan, Thomas Dodge of Cornville, Cory Dodge of Skowhegan, Jonathan Dodge and partner Cassie Tripp of Madison, Garrett Dodge of Canaan, Bradley Houghton and wife Jaide of Canaan, Kobe Houghton and partner Jordyn Wheeler of Canaan, Andre Houghton of Canaan; two sons-in-law, Guy Samuels of Canaan and Bradley Houghton of Skowhegan; 21 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Joseph Dodge; sister-in-law, Sharon Dodge; grandson, Michael Dodge.

A private funeral mass will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church at a later date, followed by a Christian burial at Saint Francis Catholic Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincerely thank the kind and compassionate caregivers at Maine General Medical Center, CCU.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the American Heart Association, Maine Affiliate,

51 US Route1, Suite M,

Scarborough ME 04074

