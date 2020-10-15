DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts invites artists to submit original work for the next juried show, Artist’s Choice. The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Nancy Glassman will be the show’s juror, according to a news release from the gallery.

Working in oil and in watercolor, Glassman is known mainly for her on-site landscapes and still-life paintings. Her paintings take notice of the moment, as a practice of reverence, connection and wake-up call.

Originally hailing from South Portland, Glassman has lived in Searsmont since 1981. She received her education in studio arts from Sarah Lawrence College and the University of Pennsylvania. She has taught art and participated in shows throughout the state. She has been represented by Caldbeck Gallery in Rockland since 1982.

For more information about Glassman, visit caldbeck.com.

Submission for the show is open to original artwork in all media including but not limited to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography and mixed media. This open call invites the artists to submit work of their own selection and may be representational or abstract.

Because of the overwhelming response to recent show entries, River Arts is adjusting the entry limits for this show. Artists may enter two pieces with a size limit of 26 inches (in any direction) including frame. Or artists may enter one larger piece with a size limit of 48 inches (in any direction) including frame. There will be no exceptions allowed.

Works must be delivered in person to the gallery at 36 Elm St. for jurying before the deadline. All work must be gallery ready and clean. Wall pieces should be wired securely with picture wire. No wet paint will be accepted.

Forms are available at the gallery or found online at riverartsme.org.

For members the entry fee is $15 and is $25 for non-members. All submitted works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35% commission on sold works. Notification of acceptance will be by Wednesday, Oct. 28. In addition to an email sent to each submitting artist, a list of accepted works will be on River Arts Website and Facebook page.

The show will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 28.

Gallery’ hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the gallery at 207-563-6868.

