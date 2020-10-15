When Chloe Maxmin announced her candidacy for Senate District 13, I was thrilled that Chris Hamilton announced his intention to succeed her. I first met Chris and his wife Patti at Maine Open Farm Day in 2018 at their farm in Whitefield, where they’ve lived and worked for over 20 years.

With his previous jobs at Maine Farmland Trust and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Chris has shown his ability to talk with people, not at them, and then turn conversations into action. His commitment to Maine’s rural and agricultural communities, especially the young farmers in our district, will be invaluable as we choose the next member of the House in District 88.

I ask you to support Chris on Nov. 3, at the polls or by absentee ballot. Never have our local and national elections been more important.

Joan Jackson

Jefferson

