LEWISTON — Brandon Gordon put a Trump sign out in front of his house on Pond Street weeks ago.

When somebody stole the sign, it irked him.

Gordon said he figured at that point, he had a choice: “Go big or go home.”

So he went big.

His house now sports three dozen Republican signs in the yard, a handful of Trump flags, a handmade Trump dummy and an inflatable Trump.

Surrounded by electrical wires to keep people from snatching anything, the 27 Pond St. house has become something of an attraction. The Trump House is drawing folks from as far away as Scarborough to see what Gordon has created.

Gordon said a lot of folks stop to take photographs or slow down to give him a thumbs up when they notice outside.

His co-worker, Molly Mahn, said there is also “the occasional finger from somebody driving by.”

Gordon said he got the inflatable Trump on Amazon for about $40 before they were sold out.

He and Mahn made the “Trump dummy” that stands on a tree stump on the other end of his front porch.

“He had an episode last week with the wind,” Gordon said. “He was all over the place.”

But the two managed to put him back together pretty well.

Gordon got his many GOP signs from friends. They range from Collins for U.S. Senate to one that brags the president was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Most, though, are some variation of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Gordon said he likes the attention, though he wishes people wouldn’t beep their horn since there’s a newborn next door.

He said that when Trump first ran for office, he was a liberal living in Portland who didn’t even plan to vote.

But Trump wowed him early on.

“I believe in what he’s doing,” Gordon said. “He’s exactly what we need.”

Trump’s main opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, doesn’t typically have supporters who possess the same outward zeal. But there are a couple of houses within eyesight of Gordon’s place that sport Biden lawn signs indicating they’re ready to see Trump lose in the Nov. 3 election.

Gordon said he hasn’t filled out a ballot yet. He wants to do it in person at the polls.

There isn’t much doubt who will get his vote.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: