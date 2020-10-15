Free ME from Lung Cancer will hold a virtual 5K run/walk or race walk from Oct. 25 through Nov. 7, according to a news release from the Augusta-based nonprofit.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded for overall top male and female, as well as $25 for first-place age groups. Second- and third-place will receive gift cards from Lamey Wellehan.

Event T-shirts are available for those who register prior to Tuesday, Oct. 20. The Augusta-based nonprofit has a certified course if you are interested but it is not required. Race times must be received no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

All proceeds support the nonprofit’s programs, which fund research, early lung cancer screening and helps single family low-income homeowners get access to radon air abatement systems.

To register, visit freemefromlungcancer.org.

For more information, call Deb Violette at 207-215-9035.

