As a young person, there are multiple reasons to be worried about my future. Yet I take comfort knowing there are incredible public servants working hard every day to help create a better tomorrow. Paige Zeigler, my state representative, is one of these people. Paige believes that climate change is real and knows student debt for college students like myself is a pressing issue that effects students and families for generations.
Young people like me living in Montville, or in Palermo, Liberty, Freedom, Lincolnville, Searsmont or Belmont, need high-speed internet to attend our classes and do our jobs. Paige will fight for this and affordable healthcare for all.
Young people shouldn’t be forced to leave the town they love in search of a good-paying job or affordable health care. A vote for Paige is a vote in the right direction, so please join me in supporting Paige and protecting my future.
Emmett Shell
Montville
