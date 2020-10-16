Courtney Allen is an energetic leader with creative solutions. Courtney, a graduate of UMA, speaks openly about being a person in long-term recovery from substance use disorder and uses her experience to help others including bringing a recovery residence to Augusta. This is how I first met Courtney: from the people she helped successfully graduate from the Veterans and Co-Occurring Disorders Court, in no small measure, because they had a safe, sober place to live.

While this helps those in recovery, it helps our whole community even more. We have lost 259 Mainers in the first six months of 2020 — that is a 23% increase from the last quarter of 2019. Courtney also co-founded Young People in Recovery, a supportive recovery community in Augusta.

We need a leader who will help us save lives. Courtney is that leader. Please join me in voting for Courtney Allen for Augusta City Council.

Maeghan Maloney

Augusta

