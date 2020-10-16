The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present two outdoor performances by Yellow Brick Road, a Tribute to Elton John, at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, October 17, on the Great Lawn at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St. in Bath.

The shows will wrap up a series of such concerts presented by the center since July.

Maximum audiences of 80 people, who will be separated by 14 feet into two groups of 40. Per CDC guidelines and requirements from the state of Maine, audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart, and staff will enforce mask wearing, distancing, hand sanitizing, and other health and safety measures at all events. All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in, when purchasing concessions or merchandise, and when occupying any shared space with others.

Maine’s own Yellow Brick Road, a Tribute to Elton John pays faithful homage to one of the great songwriters and performers of the 1970s and 1980s. The band’s shows include dozens of Elton John hits from “Your Song” to “Bennie and the Jets” and “Rocket Man,” and also features the flashy costumes and high-energy performance style of the legendary artist.

The band is led by Gerald Brann, who has a degree in jazz piano from the University of Maine at Augusta and has been performing professionally for over 35 years. Since the early 1980s, Brann has performed in many bands, most notably “The Barking Spiders,” “Ultimate Sin” (An Ozzy Osbourne Tribute) and “The Deal”.

For tickets, or more information, visit www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or call 207-442-8455.

