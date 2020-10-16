WINTERPORT — Police in an eastern Maine town said a 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in which his truck struck a mailbox and a tree.

The crash in Winterport killed Jesse Skillings of Frankfort on Thursday, police said. Skillings hit a mailbox, crossed the road and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road.

Winterport Ambulance personnel pronounced Skillings dead at the scene, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
winterport maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles