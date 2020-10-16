Over the last two years, I’ve had the pleasure of serving with Rep. Justin Fecteau. It’s clear this guy cares about Augusta and his community.
One of the finest examples I have was early on during COVID-19 this spring. For a myriad of reasons, one of my young constituents found himself all the way down in Augusta, all alone, broke, and homeless. The first person I called was Rep. Fecteau. He dropped everything he was doing to make sure we could get this kid to a safe place with a roof over his head. After a few hours, we were able to find a safe place for him.
You see, that’s the type of person Rep. Fecteau is. He couldn’t sit around knowing someone in his district needed help. I just think everyone in Augusta should know how much their representative cares. A big thank you from Milford.
Rep. Gary Drinkwater
Milford
