We have known George Lapointe for over 15 years through his work with fisheries management and environmental conservation. More recently, we’ve gotten to know George as a kind and generous neighbor. We wholeheartedly endorse him for mayor of Hallowell.

George works hard for the city and has taken on tough jobs in budget and personnel matters. As a councilor, George has sought to make sure that the city lives within its means while investing in everything that makes it a great community.

The next few years will be challenging for municipal governments. Hallowell needs an experienced hand at the helm. George’s experience leading a state department as commissioner testifies to his maturity and responsibility, bringing in and listening to all sides in difficult debates. George will represent all the citizens of Hallowell.

We hope you’ll join us in filling in the circle for “Lapointe, George” when you vote.

 

Maureen Drouin and Mathew Scease

Hallowell

