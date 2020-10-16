We have known George Lapointe for over 15 years through his work with fisheries management and environmental conservation. More recently, we’ve gotten to know George as a kind and generous neighbor. We wholeheartedly endorse him for mayor of Hallowell.
George works hard for the city and has taken on tough jobs in budget and personnel matters. As a councilor, George has sought to make sure that the city lives within its means while investing in everything that makes it a great community.
The next few years will be challenging for municipal governments. Hallowell needs an experienced hand at the helm. George’s experience leading a state department as commissioner testifies to his maturity and responsibility, bringing in and listening to all sides in difficult debates. George will represent all the citizens of Hallowell.
We hope you’ll join us in filling in the circle for “Lapointe, George” when you vote.
Maureen Drouin and Mathew Scease
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
How do I fill out my ranked-choice ballot?
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot always willing to help
-
Letters to the Editor
Fill in the circle for Lapointe
-
Letters to the Editor
Aucoin supports Hallowell businesses
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 16
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.