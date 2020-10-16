Hilary Koch is a volunteer “angel” at the Waterville Police Department’s Operation H.O.P.E. (Heroin Opiate Prevention Effort), which is where I first had a chance to work with her. My impression is that Hilary is organized, prepared, reliable, and always willing to work hard. When I have a question or need advice, I often think of Hilary, and she gets back to me right away. I count on her because I know that she is focused on a path forward.

I have concerns about our country’s current leadership, but it is a relief to work with Hilary because she is competent and professional. Hilary understands disagreements are part of the process of problem-solving, but she always looks to discuss our differences in ways that are civil.

In these difficult times, I think that Hilary is the right person for the job. That’s why I’m voting for Hilary Koch.

Luke Brooks-Shesler

Waterville

