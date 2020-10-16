Hilary Koch is a volunteer “angel” at the Waterville Police Department’s Operation H.O.P.E. (Heroin Opiate Prevention Effort), which is where I first had a chance to work with her. My impression is that Hilary is organized, prepared, reliable, and always willing to work hard. When I have a question or need advice, I often think of Hilary, and she gets back to me right away. I count on her because I know that she is focused on a path forward.

I have concerns about our country’s current leadership, but it is a relief to work with Hilary because she is competent and professional. Hilary understands disagreements are part of the process of problem-solving, but she always looks to discuss our differences in ways that are civil.

In these difficult times, I think that Hilary is the right person for the job. That’s why I’m voting for Hilary Koch.

 

Luke Brooks-Shesler

Waterville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles