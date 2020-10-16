I am writing in support of Hillary Koch for Maine Senate. She has qualities that will allow her to effectively represent local families at the State House. This is particularly true in addressing health care for Mainers. Hillary has personal experience as the mother of a child with serious medical conditions. This gives her the perspective and wisdom of one personally affected by how medical care is provided.

As a physician, I know how important it is for patients and their families to be informed advocates in making choices about their care. It is equally important for state senators to know how their votes on health legislation affect Maine patients and their families.

Maine currently faces a daunting challenge to public health. Knowledge and concern for the health of Maine people are crucial strengths that are needed now. Hilary Koch will bring these to the Maine Senate.

Robert Hayes, D.O.

Winslow

