As a political independent, I wanted to share a few words of support for Sen. Matt Pouliot.
I am a small business owner in Augusta. I had some concerns earlier this year about requirements for my music store during the shutdown. I reached out to literally everyone involved in state government. Sen. Pouliot was the only person who responded to my concerns. Not only did he respond to my initial email, but he also contacted me personally multiple times to address my concerns. I was extremely impressed that he was very willing to help, while never “bashing” any of his counterparts who might not share his political views, which seems to be all too common in today’s political climate.
His willingness to help, as well as his strong character, help make him a very effective senator for our great state.
Steve Beaulieu
Augusta
