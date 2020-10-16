In these polarized political times it’s increasingly difficult to find someone who is voting across party lines. I am a Democrat crossing party lines to vote for local Republican, Sen. Matt Pouliot.
Matt is a very involved community member. We don’t always agree, but Matt has demonstrated his willingness to listen to my (and other constituents) local and state concerns, and tries to find collaborative solutions. We’ve worked together forever to protect neighborhoods. We’ve worked together on educational issues, advocating for Quality Educational Alternative Options for all Maine students.
We’ve discussed and he passed legislation to ensure financial literacy for high school students. He has worked to make it easier for solar projects to be viable in Maine, and homeowners to earn credits on their electricity bills. He has worked with Democrats to help reduce prescription drug prices.
Join me in voting to reelect Matt Pouliot to the Senate.
Cheryl Clukey
Augusta
