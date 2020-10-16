SEARCH (Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage & Hope) and RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), programs of Catholic Charities, seek families, singles, retirees, college and high school students to volunteer a couple hours a week to seniors who needs a helping hand, according to a news release from SEARCH/RSVP program.

The program needs volunteers to help provide companionship, assistance with grocery shopping/ errands and or rides to doctor appointments for senior clients 60 years and older who live in Kennebec County.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer, or if you know of a senior who is isolated and may need this type of support, contact SEARCH Program Coordinator Lynn Kidd at 207-530-0137 or [email protected].

