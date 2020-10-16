Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Thomas College’s Zenawi Bowen (16) scores on Presque Isle goalie Keith Tank during a soccer game on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Waterville. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Christopher Cart steps back to get a better look at the small painting of a musician he is making on Thursday, Oct. 8, as study before adding musicians to his large mural in Hallowell. Cart has been working on the canvas sections of the mural in the old Hallowell fire house for several months on the project that’s expected to be hung next year. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Randy Northrup wheels the last harvest of fall back to his farmhouse in Whitefield on Sunday, Oct. 11. Northrup said the garden yielded an abundance of produce this year including a wagon full of sunflower heads. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Jerry Rodman secures bird netting over the vineyard he cultivates in Litchfield on Sunday, Oct. 11. Rodman said the crop this season of the genetically unique grapes he cultivates was “very, very good” due to extended heat and sun. Rodman said he breeds strains of grapes that adapt to cold climates. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A Beechcraft Model 99 turbo prop airplane sustained moderate damage Wednesday after its landing gear collapsed after landing at the Robert LaFleur Municipal Airport in Waterville. No one was injured in the accident. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Monmouth Academy’s Abby Flanagan watches her shot fly off the tee during the Class B/C state championship Saturday, Oct. 10, at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. Flanagan capped off her high school career with the Class C girls title, shooting 84 to hold off the field by nine strokes. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Motorists travel along a rainy road in Skowhegan on Tuesday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
A pedestrian crosses Spring Street as rain falls in Waterville on Tuesday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
A worker is shown in the reflection of downtown artwork in the window of Colby College’s Lockwood Hotel, under construction in downtown Waterville on Thursday. The hotel is adjacent to the Collaborative Arts building that Colby is revitalizing in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Shoppers make their selections Sunday, Oct. 18, as maple syrup in souvenir glass lines a table during Maine Maple Producers Weekend at Raider’s Sugarhouse in China. Guests toured the sugarhouse and new sugar grove during the two-day event. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Waterville’s Spencer Minihan (11) runs after catching a pass in front of Winslow’s Jack Dorval (41) on Thursday during a flag football game in Winslow. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
