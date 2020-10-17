I believe that Scott Cyrway is a man of integrity and action. I have had Scott help me on an issue that demanded immediate action. He was there instantly with hands on and also getting others involved to help with this situation.
Scott is the man, I would definitely support in his reelection to the Senate and also in any other office he would run for in the future.
Mike Joseph
Winslow
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: We asked 80 politicians about defunding the police. Here’s what we learned
-
Letters to the Editor
Cyrway a legislator of integrity, action
-
Letters to the Editor
Senate shows how power corrupts
-
Business
Maine fabrics manufacturer accuses Belarus of ‘dumping’ in U.S. market
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot cares deeply about Maine families
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.