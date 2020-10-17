I believe that Scott Cyrway is a man of integrity and action. I have had Scott help me on an issue that demanded immediate action. He was there instantly with hands on and also getting others involved to help with this situation.

Scott is the man, I would definitely support in his reelection to the Senate and also in any other office he would run for in the future.

 

Mike Joseph

Winslow

