Augusta can say they have been well-served these last two years with Justin Fecteau as our state representative. He has lived up to his promises of supporting Augusta businesses, fighting for education reform, and advocating for the elderly and those who are underserved. He’s shown that with his hard work at the State House and then at by supporting businesses and neighbors during COVID-19.
There isn’t a stronger person fighting for our students, too. Justin has been a leader on educational issues and has a strong record to back it up. This year has shown us that we need strong, stable, and principled leadership. I’m voting for the man whose top priority is a high-quality education for our children. That’s why I will be casting my vote for Justin Fecteau for state representative for a second time.
Bob Trask
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: We asked 80 politicians about defunding the police. Here’s what we learned
-
Letters to the Editor
Cyrway a legislator of integrity, action
-
Letters to the Editor
Senate shows how power corrupts
-
Business
Maine fabrics manufacturer accuses Belarus of ‘dumping’ in U.S. market
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot cares deeply about Maine families
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.