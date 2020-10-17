Augusta can say they have been well-served these last two years with Justin Fecteau as our state representative. He has lived up to his promises of supporting Augusta businesses, fighting for education reform, and advocating for the elderly and those who are underserved. He’s shown that with his hard work at the State House and then at by supporting businesses and neighbors during COVID-19.

There isn’t a stronger person fighting for our students, too. Justin has been a leader on educational issues and has a strong record to back it up. This year has shown us that we need strong, stable, and principled leadership. I’m voting for the man whose top priority is a high-quality education for our children. That’s why I will be casting my vote for Justin Fecteau for state representative for a second time.

Bob Trask

Augusta

