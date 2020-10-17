Sometimes constituents don’t get to see what happens inside the State House. As someone that has served with Rep. Justin Fecteau, I can say that he is a rare breed of politician.
On a series of bills that could have raised his own salary, Justin abstained from voting because he thought it was inappropriate to raise his own pay. Then again, on the floor of the House of Representatives, Justin attempted to recuse himself from voting on another bill, saying he felt it was unethical to vote to increase his own benefits.
It’s clear to see that Justin works hard to enrich his constituents at the State House, not himself. That’s the extremely ethical behavior we need to see in Augusta. Please send Rep. Justin Fecteau back to the State House on Nov. 3.
Rep. Heidi Sampson
R-Alfred
