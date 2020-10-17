Having lived in Hallowell for many years, we are pleased to support George Lapointe for mayor.

We have followed his work on the City Council, and we know that in chairing the Finance Committee, George has developed an excellent command of the budget. Finances are going to be tough during these times, so we need someone who understands the city and people’s needs, but who also has a sharp pencil at times.

George has supported important infrastructure and other investments in Hallowell. Through his career, he has developed a great deal of experience managing people, and he is a leader who understands the importance of having a strong team. George works well with city staff and with the council and will continue doing so.

With the pandemic, it is more important than ever to have someone as mayor who is experienced, responsible, and collaborative. George Lapointe fits that bill.

Al and Joan Hague

Hallowell

