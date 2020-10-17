Having lived in Hallowell for many years, we are pleased to support George Lapointe for mayor.
We have followed his work on the City Council, and we know that in chairing the Finance Committee, George has developed an excellent command of the budget. Finances are going to be tough during these times, so we need someone who understands the city and people’s needs, but who also has a sharp pencil at times.
George has supported important infrastructure and other investments in Hallowell. Through his career, he has developed a great deal of experience managing people, and he is a leader who understands the importance of having a strong team. George works well with city staff and with the council and will continue doing so.
With the pandemic, it is more important than ever to have someone as mayor who is experienced, responsible, and collaborative. George Lapointe fits that bill.
Al and Joan Hague
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: We asked 80 politicians about defunding the police. Here’s what we learned
-
Letters to the Editor
Cyrway a legislator of integrity, action
-
Letters to the Editor
Senate shows how power corrupts
-
Business
Maine fabrics manufacturer accuses Belarus of ‘dumping’ in U.S. market
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot cares deeply about Maine families
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.