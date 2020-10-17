AUGUSTA – Dorothy Ouillette passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, at Gray Birch Nursing Home in Augusta, Maine.

Dorothy Evelyn Hunt, fondly known as “Dot,” was born on August 10, 1931, the third of six girls. She grew up in Clinton and Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School at the top of her class in 1948.

She married Romeo Ouillette on April 29, 1950. They had two children Linda, in 1951, and Steve, in 1953. Dorothy worked as a secretary in the guidance office at Waterville High School for many years and later as a secretary at Thayer Hospital.

Dot’s family was the most important part of her life. She was a dedicated mother to Linda and Steve; grandmother to Sare, Kim, and Jane; and great-grandmother to Sare’s daughter Ella. She would share her pride in all of their accomplishments with anyone who would listen. She cared for many members of her extended family in the later years of their lives, notably Marie Ouillette and her aunt and namesake, Dorothy Snow.

Dot enjoyed spending time outdoors. Summers were often spent camping with family at Moosehead Lake, Reid State Park, Acadia National Park, and other Maine parks and beaches. Dot and Romeo loved to travel to see many of the national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Lake Louise, and Denali.

Dot was modest, generous, and always looking for ways to help others. She served as an associate member of the Muskie Center Advisory Council, volunteering her time to provide support to other seniors in the Waterville area. In turn, this community provided Dot with vital support when she was caring for her aunt and her husband. Dot was also a member of the Friends of Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers, where she helped raise money to send children to summer camp and provide holiday gifts.

When Dot could no longer live at home, she was cared for by the wonderful and supportive staff at Gray Birch Nursing Home in Augusta, Maine.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Lois Shores; her daughter, Linda Patrie; her son, Steve Ouillette and his wife Chris Kramer; her grandchildren, Sare Curtis, Kim Ouillette, and Jane Ouillette; her great-granddaughter, Ella Curtis; her step-grandchildren, Adam, Marty, and Jeremy Maines and their families; and many nieces and nephews.

