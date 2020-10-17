GREENE – Paul Andre St. Hilaire, 82, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 25, 2020. Paul was born on May 25, 1938 in Augusta, son of Napoleon and Emilia “Emelda” (Dion) St. Hilaire.

Paul began his working career at the age of 12 with his father teaching the ways of a woodsman cutting the right of way for I95. He was employed by Kirshners, Augusta Paper Mill and a 27 year career at Hallowell Shoe. He received his high school diploma in 1987 at age 49. He relocated to Fayette, than onward to Greene where he landed a job at Falcon Shoe until retirement in 2001.

Paul enjoyed fishing, waterskiing, boating, gardening and excelled in bowling, judo, boxing and chosen to compete in the Olympics for weightlifting, but family responsibilities took priority.

He was predeased by his parents; wife Noella (Brochu); son Raymond; two sisters Jeannine St. Hilaire and Theresa Karagiannis.

He is survived by his daughters Dianne St. Hilaire and companion David Stover of Hermon, Nancy Macey Chernovetz and husband Pete of New Hampshire; two grandchildren Joshua and Montanna Macey of New Hampshire; one sister Lucille Bechard of Auburn; nieces and nephews.

A moment for condolences will be available Oct. 24, from 10:30 ? 11 a.m. prior to a funeral mass at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. Followed by a committal at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

His daughters wish to extend a Special Thank You to his Barnard Cove Friends and Neighbors for their caring support and watchful eyes. He could not have followed his wishes without you.

