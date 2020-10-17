WEST GARDINER – Scott Fredrick Brewer, 59, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 after a years-long battle with multiple illnesses. Born in Augusta, Maine, on October 29, 1960, Scott was the son of Warren H. and Patricia A. Brewer.

He attended Augusta schools, graduating from Cony High School in 1979. An avid sports fan, Scott won many junior bowling awards, and was on the “Junior Candlepin Bowling Show” when he was just twelve years old. Scott’s favorite sport, however, was golf. Showing promise at an early age, he attended the Stratton Golf School in Stratton Mountain, Vt., in 1975, while still in grade school. One of the first freshmen to play on the varsity level at Cony, Scott led his team to the Maine State championship under Coach Mike Fortunato in 1976.

Scott’s family legacy was with the milk business. Brewer’s Dairy was established by his grandparents, later run by his parents, and was his first childhood playground. Scott was accompanying route drivers on the trucks from the early age of 7, so it was only natural that Scott would later establish Brewer’s Delivery Service, providing milk and dairy products to the Boothbay/Damariscotta area. Loyal customers became lifelong friends. The service area was appropriate, as the ocean was also one of Scott’s loves.

A hard worker, Scott also enjoyed playing, and over the years that play included, besides golf, cards, agricultural fairs, weekend trips, and harness racehorses. Scott and his parents owned and raced many successful horses before building Indiana Meadows Training Center in West Gardiner. Scott’s daughter Amanda joined her father in this at a young age too. Favorites included Jigger of Gin, Top Shooter, Crane Hill Jamie, On Your Mark, Twin B Candy and Dazzling Ranger, their only trotter.

Scott was a favorite among family members and friends alike, because of his sharp wit and contagious sense of humor. Time spent with Scott was never boring. He will be sadly missed.

Scott joins in Heaven many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and friends as well as his father Warren, who was his best friend.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia A. Brewer of Augusta; his wife Laurie Brewer; his daughter, Amanda Brewer, and his grandson Luke Scott Birckbichler all of West Gardiner; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and his beloved dogs Teka and Trixie. Also close to Scott were all of his ‘adopted’ children – friends Amanda brought home who stayed for dinner, movies, playdates, and a place in Scott’s heart. Some are family by blood, others are family by choice.

At Scott’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Scott’s family would like to thank staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care, and Beacon Hospice for the excellent, compassionate care that Scott and his family have received at their hands.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: http://www.plummerfh.com.

A Milkman’s Son

“If I had a dollar for every poem I have read themed “you don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” I’d be a rich person. I’m not sure if you are aware but each time you inhale it is called inspiration and each time you exhale it is called expiration. So I sit here echoing the process that has been perfected over the years. I suppose perfected is too strong a word because we haven’t gotten it right just yet. You were someone who inspired me to become someone who I could be proud of, someone whose own stories set my blood on fire filling me with hope that I too could take on the raw elements of myself and forge them into something great, because that’s exactly what you did. Just a milkman’s son, who ended up being one of the smartest men I’d ever known. Who taught me to learn to love and above all to work hard … whose little gestures meant the world to whoever was lucky enough to receive them … Your daughter who owes you for the knowledge and kindness you’ve instilled in her. All of this from just a milkman’s son. This poem is not goodbye, because each time I draw in inspiration from the atmosphere I’m thinking of you. And I hold that breath as I can just waiting for inspiration to squeeze my eyes closed and hope against hope that everything is going to be OK.” -Chelsea Russo

