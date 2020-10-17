AUGUSTA – On September 21, 2020, our family and friends lost a loving and beloved, fun-filled and generous soul when Carol Ellen Clark Mcleod lost her long battle with multiple health issues. Carol was born April 21, 1951 in Augusta, Maine. She was the daughter of Gerald “Jack” W. Clark Sr. and Irma 0. (Fowles) Clark. Carol attended Readfield Elementary School, was a 1969 graduate of Kents Hill and graduated from the University of Maine, Orono in 1973 with a B. A. in Sociology. In both high school and college, Carol was a distinguished student and athlete; trying out and placing third for the Olympics discus team and winning many, many trophies for marksmanship in high school and college. After college, Carol worked at a bank, however, she soon found that she enjoyed working with disadvantaged individuals and was a social worker for the State, worked at Ken-A­ Set, Assistance Plus and returned to employment with the State, where she retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Carol enjoyed her family and friends, traveling, shopping, get-a-way weekends with her “sissies” and placing the odd wager here and there. She cherished her “twinness” with her sister Cheryl more than anything. She was game for adventures and enjoyed a party. She possessed a wicked wit (you didn’t want to be on the wrong side of that!), had perfected a spot on, down-east accent over the years and was a fierce and loyal supporter of the ones she loved.

Carol was an animal lover and loved watching the birds at the feeders, especially humming birds. She loved owls and had quite the collection of owl figures.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, her sister Joan Shailer of Green Valley, Ariz., her beloved brother Gerald “Jerry” Clark, Jr., sister-in-law Francine Clark, nephew Gene Clark and niece Grace Shailer. She is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Bruce Mcleod of Fairfield, Step-son Bruce Jr., sister-in-law Aileen Steigerwalt and her husband Allen, Uncle Ernest “Buddy” White and wife, Jane, brother Ernest Eugene “Gene” Clark of Crockett, Texas and his wife, Yolanda, twin sister Cheryl Martin-Hunt and husband Eric of Fairfield, cousin Sheri Testa and her husband, Andy of Conn., her Aunt Ellen in Georgia, and nieces Debra Sue, Stephanie, Heather and April Cameron, nephews Ryan Martin, Robert & Jon Shailer, Michael Clark and their families as well as many cousins and countless friends. Carol helped her nieces and nephew Ryan whenever she could and they called her their Mauntie.

Carol will be sorely missed, however, her memory will bring smiles and laughter, as well as tears.

Carol will be placed in the Niche Wall at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta on Thursday, October 22, at 1:00 p.m.

