SKOWHEGAN – Janet A. (Avery) Pooler, 85, passed away October 10, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan. She was born December 20, 1934, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Carl and Earlene M. (Burrill) Avery.

She attended Canaan schools. On May 15, 1956, she married Donald Earl Pooler in Skowhegan. She was employed at a spinning mill, shoe shop, Sampson’s grocery store, was a day care provider, and homemaker. Janet enjoyed crocheting, holiday decorating and having family events, coffee with her friends, cooking, baking, shopping and watching old western movies.

Janet is survived by two sons, Jon E. Pooler, Joel D. Pooler and partner Shea Hanover of Madison; grandchildren, Michele Berry and husband Ben of Wayne, Zachary Pooler of Skowhegan, Branden Lyons of Skowhegan; great grandchildren, Isaac Berry of Wayne, Liam Lyons of Skowhegan; sister, Diane Wright and husband Ronald of Norridgewock; life-long friends, Arlene and George Nickerson of North East Harbor, Marilyn and John Provencial of Skowhegan. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Pooler in 2013; son, Jeffery A. Pooler; and her parents, Earlene and Donald Baylea; brother, Douglas Avery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Janet’s memory to the Somerset

Humane Society,

PO Box 453,

Skowhegan, ME 04976

