CLINTON – Wendell Gibson, 89, passed away from natural causes on October 16, 2020, at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, Maine.

He was born in Waterville on January 25, 1931, to J. Holman and Freda (Dixon) Gibson. A lifelong resident of Clinton, Maine, Wendell grew up on the family dairy farm. He often told stories about growing up on the farm, and about when he used to “peddle milk” by horse and wagon.

Wendell spent time working as a plumber and building houses, but he was a farmer at heart and eventually returned to his true love. He was employed most recently by The Wright Place dairy farm in Clinton, from which he retired several years ago. Even though he retired, Wendell never tired of talking about the farm, especially with his dear friend, Jimmy Gerow.

Wendell was a strong man with a gentle soul. He loved animals of all kinds, and the feeling was mutual. He raised many calves during his time on the farm. He even had a favorite bull that would still act like a calf around Wendell.

He is survived by his sister, Lois Starbird and her partner, Gordon Flewelling; two nieces, Linda Starbird and Joyce Smith; two nephews, Leslie Starbird and David Starbird; and three stepchildren, Concetta Clark, Glen Clark and Merl Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of eight years, Patricia Clark-Gibson.

At his request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral services.

