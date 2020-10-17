Penobscot Job Corps in Augusta will offer October information sessions online at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 and at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The free federally funded academic and career training program is for anyone 16-24 years old that meets the eligibility criteria.
The program offers hands-on career training, academic education, housing, meals and job placement.
To make a reservation or for more information, contact Sarah MacAlister at 207-631-1453 or [email protected]
To view a session, visit meet.google.com/uhr-idzy-eem.
