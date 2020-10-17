Politics never interested me. I thought that politicians do what best suits their own interests. That is until one issue being discussed at the State House recently caught my attention, so I reached out to my senator, Matt Pouliot.

Matt was happy to meet with me and listened attentively to my concerns. He informed me about how the legislative process works and encouraged me to speak to other legislators.

In the last couple of years, my husband and I have gotten to know Matt better through events in our community. Matt deeply cares about helping Maine families thrive in all aspects of life. He wants to address your concerns in a logical way with laws that make sense for Maine.

I am proud to have a senator who puts Maine ahead of his political career. Matt Pouliot has earned my trust and respect, and we need more lawmakers like him.

Stephanie Grondin

Vassalboro

