Politics never interested me. I thought that politicians do what best suits their own interests. That is until one issue being discussed at the State House recently caught my attention, so I reached out to my senator, Matt Pouliot.
Matt was happy to meet with me and listened attentively to my concerns. He informed me about how the legislative process works and encouraged me to speak to other legislators.
In the last couple of years, my husband and I have gotten to know Matt better through events in our community. Matt deeply cares about helping Maine families thrive in all aspects of life. He wants to address your concerns in a logical way with laws that make sense for Maine.
I am proud to have a senator who puts Maine ahead of his political career. Matt Pouliot has earned my trust and respect, and we need more lawmakers like him.
Stephanie Grondin
Vassalboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: We asked 80 politicians about defunding the police. Here’s what we learned
-
Letters to the Editor
Cyrway a legislator of integrity, action
-
Letters to the Editor
Senate shows how power corrupts
-
Business
Maine fabrics manufacturer accuses Belarus of ‘dumping’ in U.S. market
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot cares deeply about Maine families
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.