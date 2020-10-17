All are welcome to sign up for a special Bible study program in November that will help participants spiritually prepare for Advent and Christmas. Fr. Anthony Kuzia, CM, facilitator, is the pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Rangeley (Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Oquossoc; St. Luke Church, Rangeley; St. John Church, Stratton; Bell Chapel, Sugarloaf Mountain).

The program, “The Infancy Narratives of Jesus,” will explore the stories of the conception and birth of Jesus in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The Bible study program will be offered on two different days and times each week. One group will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17, while the other group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 4, 11, 18. Each session will last for 90 minutes and include prayer, individual study, small group discussions, and a lecture.

“All people need to begin the program is a Bible as the rest of the materials will be provided,” said Kuzia, according to the release. “All meetings take place via Zoom, and the parish can provide help to people who want to participate but haven’t used Zoom before.”

The Bible study follows another successful study program at the parish titled “The Acts of the Apostles.”

“I have spoken with a number of participants and they were very happy with the study,” said Kuzia.

Kuzia says there are many reasons for participating in a program such as this.

The program is designed to create a balance between learning about the Bible and applying the Bible to our daily lives.

“This study will appeal to both those who have never studied the Bible before and to those who have been reading the Bible for quite a while,” said Kuzia. “You do not have to worry if you lack understanding or experience. We will all be learning together and supporting one another in this rewarding adventure.”

To register, call Chelidona-Stack at 617-957-6776 or email [email protected]. Provide name, address, telephone number, and email address.

The following Bibles are recommended because they have good additional appendices, atlases, commentaries, and footnotes that assist in the study of Scripture:

· Little Rock Catholic Study Bible;

· The Catholic Study Bible, Oxford University Press; 3 edition (March 1, 2016); and

· The Catholic Youth Bible, 4th Edition, NABRE -St. Mary’s Press.

For more information, call 207-864-3795 or email [email protected].

