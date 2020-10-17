I watched the recent debate in the U.S. Senate race. It went much like the first debate. All four candidates were asked questions. Three of the candidates pretty much danced around the questions, answering somewhat, on occasion, but spent a lot of time bashing each other. Only one candidate answered the questions directly without bashing the other candidates. That was Lisa Savage.

I’ve heard from many they are tired of all the negative bashing. If you want a clean candidate, do not ignore Lisa Savage at the polls in November.

Peter P. Sirois

Madison

