I watched the recent debate in the U.S. Senate race. It went much like the first debate. All four candidates were asked questions. Three of the candidates pretty much danced around the questions, answering somewhat, on occasion, but spent a lot of time bashing each other. Only one candidate answered the questions directly without bashing the other candidates. That was Lisa Savage.

I’ve heard from many they are tired of all the negative bashing. If you want a clean candidate, do not ignore Lisa Savage at the polls in November.

 

Peter P. Sirois

Madison 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles