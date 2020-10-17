I watched the recent debate in the U.S. Senate race. It went much like the first debate. All four candidates were asked questions. Three of the candidates pretty much danced around the questions, answering somewhat, on occasion, but spent a lot of time bashing each other. Only one candidate answered the questions directly without bashing the other candidates. That was Lisa Savage.
I’ve heard from many they are tired of all the negative bashing. If you want a clean candidate, do not ignore Lisa Savage at the polls in November.
Peter P. Sirois
Madison
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: We asked 80 politicians about defunding the police. Here’s what we learned
-
Letters to the Editor
Cyrway a legislator of integrity, action
-
Letters to the Editor
Senate shows how power corrupts
-
Business
Maine fabrics manufacturer accuses Belarus of ‘dumping’ in U.S. market
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot cares deeply about Maine families
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.