Seniority, seniority, seniority. Susan Collins has an abundance of it, her opponents don’t. Seniority is the only currency in Washington, D.C. politics. When new members of Congress arrive in Washington they are told the old adage about kids: New congressmen are to be seen and not heard. They are told to vote along party lines; and if anyone wants their opinion they’ll ask. Maybe in three years Mainers might hear from or something about their new senator in the Congressional Record or in the news but not much before that.
By the way, if you really want to know what your senator is doing start reading the Congressional Record. Why do you think Waterville got a $7 million federal grant for their downtown rehab project? Susan Collins. Why did BIW get a $20 million contract this spring? Susan Collins.
All this in 2020 alone. This is a big part of what seniority actually accomplishes.
Frederick Drew
West Gardiner
