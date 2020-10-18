On Nov. 3, those of us in Senate District 13 who yearn for integrity and fresh thinking in Augusta will be voting for Chloe Maxmin.

The need for her leadership has never been greater: Public health and state economic challenges of COVID-19, our widespread opioid addiction crisis, inequalities in educational opportunity, and the environmental threats of global warming are just some of the issues facing our legislators now. Old ideas and partisan reactions to these problems no longer work; we need new perspectives and bold solutions. Chloe brings the right character and skill sets to the table; let’s give her a seat.

Chloe has worked in the State House with intensity and grace to improve the quality of life in our beautiful state. Let’s make her our new senator on Nov. 3.

Bill Hammond

Barters Island

