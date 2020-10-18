I am writing to voice my support for Maureen (Mo) Aucoin for Hallowell’s next mayor. Many of you know me as the longtime owner of Haircut 100; others of you know me through real estate. I have been doing business in this city for more decades than I care to tell you. But one thing I will tell you is why I am supporting Mo for mayor – she gets it done.

In her previous roles as Hallowell code enforcement officer, interim city manager, and city councilor, Mo is the one to call when you need results. She calls you back, listens to the issue, and works to find a solution. I could not recommend her higher for this job and I hope that you will join me in voting for Maureen Aucoin on Nov. 3.

Danny Sullivan

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.