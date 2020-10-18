There can’t be many people left in our community who haven’t made a personal connection to Scott Cyrway in some way over the past three decades. You only have to look at all of the private homes and businesses all over our community that have a “Cyrway for Senate” sign on the front lawn. They are everywhere.
You may have encountered him during his decades as a deputy sheriff here in Kennebec County, a job that is as much community service as it is law enforcement. You may have met him in school where he was an educator and mentor in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.
Through his sense of service it would be wise to keep him in the state Senate, where he can continue to serve us. We need his honesty and integrity now more than ever.
Mike Gardner
Albion
